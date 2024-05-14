Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.18% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of DHIL stock opened at $155.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.88. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.35 and a 52 week high of $188.28. The company has a market cap of $430.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

