Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 10,267 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 66,759 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 12,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

