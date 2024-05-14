Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,153 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.5 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $98.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.42. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

