Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,534 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3,949.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 123,592 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,791,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,339,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,510,000 after acquiring an additional 106,395 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 42.6% in the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 228,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 68,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 455.8% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 82,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 67,720 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NSA stock opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.51. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 117.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. Barclays began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.