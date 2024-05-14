Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 377 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

VOT opened at $229.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $236.47. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

