Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 547 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 75,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 40,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 92,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,114,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $66.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.50. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.32 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

