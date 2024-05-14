Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 587 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.60. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

