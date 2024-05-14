Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,262 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EMXC opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $47.76 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average of $54.85. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

