Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 532.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IJT opened at $129.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $131.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.90.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.