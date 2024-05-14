Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TM. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 105.6% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Toyota Motor stock opened at $215.66 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $255.23. The company has a market cap of $292.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.29 and its 200 day moving average is $212.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

