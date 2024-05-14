Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 24,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,853,000 after buying an additional 95,255 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1,457.9% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 208,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 195,265 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,129,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE MOD opened at $101.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.28. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $109.13.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,396.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $1,606,656.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,396.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,115 over the last 90 days. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Modine Manufacturing

About Modine Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.