Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,050,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,005,000 after acquiring an additional 58,518 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,499,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,752,000 after acquiring an additional 53,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,402,000 after acquiring an additional 388,390 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 288.9% in the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,914,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 800,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,236,000 after acquiring an additional 71,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $258.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.80. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.46 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,043,821. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

