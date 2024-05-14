Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,089 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of SCZ opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $63.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.48.

