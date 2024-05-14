Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in State Street by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $452,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 12.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 976,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25,295 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in State Street by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

State Street Price Performance

STT opened at $76.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.49.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

