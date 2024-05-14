Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.10.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $269.62 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $196.74 and a one year high of $278.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

