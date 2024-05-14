Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 357 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth $226,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 8.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 212,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, April 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.24.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

