Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,267,000 after buying an additional 466,911 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Xylem by 35.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,102 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Xylem by 10.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,408,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,249,000 after purchasing an additional 327,383 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,066,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,701,000 after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,617,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,266,000 after purchasing an additional 100,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $141.27 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $143.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.39 and a 200 day moving average of $117.70.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XYL

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.