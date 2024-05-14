Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 381 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in American Water Works by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.3 %

American Water Works stock opened at $133.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.99 and its 200-day moving average is $125.00. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.40%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

