Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 385 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth $263,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Diageo by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 432,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,479,000 after purchasing an additional 32,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $142.58 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $180.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.