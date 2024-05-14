Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,462 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 35.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Watsco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.25.

Watsco Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $479.63 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.17 and a 12-month high of $482.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $429.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $2.70 dividend. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watsco

In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

