Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 968 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,050 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 131.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,453,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,124,000 after buying an additional 1,958,483 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,132 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,314,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.0 %
Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $62.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
