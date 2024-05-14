Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $880,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 19,323.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,338,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $181.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $191.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PKG

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.