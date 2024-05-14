Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,881,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,175,000 after acquiring an additional 181,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,884,000 after purchasing an additional 168,127 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Globe Life by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,357,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,996,000 after purchasing an additional 45,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,901,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,697,000 after purchasing an additional 67,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in Globe Life by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 727,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,118,000 after buying an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.72 per share, with a total value of $119,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $790,006. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Globe Life

Globe Life Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GL opened at $85.14 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.84 and its 200 day moving average is $112.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.