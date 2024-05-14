Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,736 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.2% in the third quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 45,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 26,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $151.24 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $363.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

