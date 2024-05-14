Jump Financial LLC Acquires 7,434 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Tennant worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,613,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 57.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 539.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 39,425 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Tennant by 930.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 33,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Tennant by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 32,483 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNC opened at $105.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.93. Tennant has a 1-year low of $72.60 and a 1-year high of $124.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. Tennant had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tennant will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

In related news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $267,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $61,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $267,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,293 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

