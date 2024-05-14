Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 22,788 Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Masonite International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

In other news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $93,693.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $51,503.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,985.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $93,693.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,641 shares of company stock valued at $213,329. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $132.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $76.87 and a 1 year high of $132.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.45.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.76). Masonite International had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $668.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

