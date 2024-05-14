Jump Financial LLC Boosts Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 707.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,834 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 442.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.59. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $68.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.61.
GFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.62.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
