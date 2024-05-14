Jump Financial LLC Boosts Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 707.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,834 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 442.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.59. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $68.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.61.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.62.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

