Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 148.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Toro by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $88.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. The Toro Company has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $108.50.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Toro’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TTC. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Toro news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

