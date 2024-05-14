Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Westlake by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $677,460.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,608 shares of company stock worth $2,676,565. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $156.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 78.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.68 and its 200 day moving average is $140.03. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $103.28 and a 52 week high of $162.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 100.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Stories

