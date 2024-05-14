Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 115.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Cable One worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $399.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $369.13 and a fifty-two week high of $749.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.97. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.78 by ($2.67). Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.83.

Insider Activity at Cable One

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Further Reading

