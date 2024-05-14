Jump Financial LLC Buys 10,035 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 273.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,624,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 200,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 94.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,136,000 after buying an additional 134,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPAR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $119.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.19. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.71 and a 52 week high of $156.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.97 and a 200-day moving average of $134.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $323.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.12%.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

