Jump Financial LLC Buys 17,926 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Federated Hermes worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 87.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,601,000 after buying an additional 533,083 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 122,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 29,930 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 54.4% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 12.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,033,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,470,000 after purchasing an additional 562,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FHI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $500,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,240.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $32,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $500,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,240.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $833,153 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

NYSE:FHI opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.93.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $396.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

About Federated Hermes

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.