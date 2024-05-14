Jump Financial LLC Buys 19,902 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 473.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,902 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $1,400,211.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Price Performance

CBT stock opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $63.73 and a 52-week high of $103.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. Cabot’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

