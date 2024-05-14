Jump Financial LLC Buys 34,114 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 222.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,114 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Travel + Leisure worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 154,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 10,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 42.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.63. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.52.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.54 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 36.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Travel + Leisure

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $134,584.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,408.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,922 shares of company stock worth $1,318,358 in the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travel + Leisure

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.