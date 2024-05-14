Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 27,762 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VAC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 62.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VAC. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.22.

VAC stock opened at $100.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.85. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $134.09.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.19%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

