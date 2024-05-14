Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 848 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.4 %

AZO opened at $2,937.92 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,054.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,806.69. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $24.64 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,505.00 to $3,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,108.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

