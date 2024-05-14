Jump Financial LLC Cuts Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,920 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 36.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

AOS opened at $86.01 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $89.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $5,092,403.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,929.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,176.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,817 shares of company stock worth $7,977,415. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

