Jump Financial LLC Decreases Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,765 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Clear Secure worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter worth $192,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YOU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.74. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Clear Secure had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

