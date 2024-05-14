Jump Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,627 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Hims & Hers Health worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 65,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 63,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $965,130.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,413.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 63,621 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $965,130.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,413.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $2,827,653.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 582,192 shares of company stock valued at $8,262,533 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

NYSE HIMS opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $17.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

