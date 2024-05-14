Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Owens & Minor worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,900,000 after buying an additional 38,393 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $28.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

