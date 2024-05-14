Jump Financial LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 486.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,678 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of StoneX Group worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 125,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 39,302 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in StoneX Group by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 49,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in StoneX Group by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 13,142 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.86. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.67.

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $41,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,782,549.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $41,364.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,549.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 7,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $535,208.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,647.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,455 shares of company stock worth $2,998,548 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

