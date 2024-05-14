Jump Financial LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.07% of WNS worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. FMR LLC grew its position in WNS by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,121,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WNS by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,298,000 after purchasing an additional 544,328 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,686,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after buying an additional 274,908 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WNS by 10.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,279,000 after buying an additional 125,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in WNS by 62.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,011,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,254,000 after acquiring an additional 387,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS stock opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82. WNS has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $80.27.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.92 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

