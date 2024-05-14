Jump Financial LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,630 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Gates Industrial worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 796.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,605 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,809,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,149 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 174,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,490,000 after acquiring an additional 624,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,602,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,265,000 after purchasing an additional 620,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTES shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Gates Industrial Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of GTES stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gates Industrial

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Neil P. Simpkins acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $12,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wilson S. Neely acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil P. Simpkins purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,030,492 shares of company stock worth $12,582,402 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

