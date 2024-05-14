Jump Financial LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 105.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 328,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,820 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Prospect Capital worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PSEC shares. StockNews.com raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prospect Capital

In other Prospect Capital news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $6.69.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.16%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 211.76%.

About Prospect Capital

(Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.