Jump Financial LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,317,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142,123 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,541,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,382,000 after buying an additional 861,638 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,603,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,912,000 after acquiring an additional 813,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mattel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,927,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,152,000 after acquiring an additional 48,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,819,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $22.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Mattel had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Insider Transactions at Mattel

In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,321 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

