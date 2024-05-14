Jump Financial LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $228.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.91. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.50 and a 1-year high of $263.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.37.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The business had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.30.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total transaction of $1,216,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,619 shares of company stock worth $1,606,732 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

