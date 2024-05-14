Jump Financial LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of CSW Industrials worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 854,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 398,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,690,000 after purchasing an additional 178,962 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 14.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,763,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSW Industrials stock opened at $241.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.72. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $132.78 and a one year high of $252.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.67.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.69, for a total transaction of $232,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,367.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total value of $1,807,023.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.69, for a total value of $232,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,367.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,826 shares of company stock worth $2,502,133 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

