Jump Financial LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after acquiring an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after acquiring an additional 232,821 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $14,838,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $14,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of KKR opened at $100.23 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $104.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

