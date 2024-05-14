Jump Financial LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 194.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,908,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 41.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,142 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,952,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,419,000 after buying an additional 1,604,534 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3,911.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,315,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,724,000 after buying an additional 1,283,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $254,067.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Trading Down 1.4 %

NVT opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $40.22 and a twelve month high of $83.78.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

