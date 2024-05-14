Jump Financial LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

NYSE MA opened at $457.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $467.18 and a 200-day moving average of $441.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $357.85 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The firm has a market cap of $425.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.57, for a total transaction of $64,832,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,646,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,669,234,843.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.57, for a total transaction of $64,832,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,646,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,669,234,843.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,165,688 shares of company stock worth $528,890,477. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

